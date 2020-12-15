Desert Gold's Joint Venture Partner Commences Field Work at the Djimbala Gold Project, Southern Mali

Delta, December 15, 2020 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, Indigo Exploration, has begun its work program at the Djimbala gold project in southern Mali, West Africa, 220 km south of the capital of Bamako. Work crews are now in the field at Djimbala. The phase 1 program will consist of 623 auger drill holes focused on the two highest priority targets, Djilefing and Forela, with the aim to prioritize targets prior to a phase 2 air core (AC) drilling program.

The Djilefing target covers 2.5 kilometres by 2 kilometres of artisanal workings that indicate at least 3, northly- to northeast-oriented trends of gold mineralization. Some 300m north of the permit, along a northerly extension of the Djilefing target, previous drill holes returned 2.59 g/t Au over 6m. As well, the 1.5 kilometre long, north-trending Forela target area, also aligns with drilling 300m north of the Djimbala Permit that returned drill intercepts of 4.75 g/t Au over 6m, 3.13 g/t Au over 6m and 2.45 g/t Au over 8m (See Figure 1).

The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt and is surrounded by a significant number of gold deposits, mines and prospecting permits. The Djimbala Permit lies immediately east of Hummingbird Resources' 0.7 million oz Au Komana gold mine1, 21 kilometres north, along strike, of the Kodieran gold mine and 28 kilometres north, along strike, from Endeavour's high grade 3.3 million oz Au Kalana project2 (See Figure 1).

Jared Scharf, President and CEO of Desert Gold, commented, "I'm very pleased to see Indigo moving forward with this exciting work program. Desert Gold is a material shareholder of Indigo and as such we wish them the best of luck this coming work season."

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information related to it. Don Dudek, P.Geo a director of Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

Figure 1. Regional Map of the Djimbala Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/70294_83b39aadd4df1814_001full.jpg

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 2 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (SMSZ Project and Djimbala), its Anumso project in Ghana's Ashanti Belt and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

