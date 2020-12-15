Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Directorate Change

NICOSIA, December 15, 2020 - Atalaya Mining Plc ("Atalaya" or "the Company") (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that further to the TR-1 announcements of 26 November 2020 and 15 December 2020, and in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement between Orion Mine Finance (Master) Fund 1, L.P. and the Company, Mr. Jonathan Lamb has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of Atalaya, with immediate effect.

Mr. Lamb was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in September 2015. Mr. Lamb's industry experience and skills set have contributed as shareholder and director of Atalaya to the accomplishments of the Company.

Roger Davey, Chairman of Atalaya Mining plc, commented:

"Mr. Lamb has been both a board member and a shareholder of Atalaya and his experience has made a positive contribution to the growth of the Company. We would like to thank him for his commitment and support and wish him all the best for the future."

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"We should like to thank Jon Lamb for his considerable contribution and support to Atalaya and wish him well in the future."

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

