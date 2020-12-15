Menü Artikel
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Directorate Change

12:25 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NICOSIA, December 15, 2020 - Atalaya Mining Plc ("Atalaya" or "the Company") (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that further to the TR-1 announcements of 26 November 2020 and 15 December 2020, and in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement between Orion Mine Finance (Master) Fund 1, L.P. and the Company, Mr. Jonathan Lamb has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of Atalaya, with immediate effect.

Mr. Lamb was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in September 2015. Mr. Lamb's industry experience and skills set have contributed as shareholder and director of Atalaya to the accomplishments of the Company.

Roger Davey, Chairman of Atalaya Mining plc, commented:

"Mr. Lamb has been both a board member and a shareholder of Atalaya and his experience has made a positive contribution to the growth of the Company. We would like to thank him for his commitment and support and wish him all the best for the future."

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"We should like to thank Jon Lamb for his considerable contribution and support to Atalaya and wish him well in the future."

Contacts:

Newgate Communications
Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie
+ 44 20 37576880
4C Communications
Carina Corbett
+44 20 3170 7973
Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)
Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot
+44 20 7236 1010
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown
+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620991/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Change


