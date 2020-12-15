Avrupa Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - December 15, 2020 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) announces the results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated November 6, 2020 (the “Circular”), namely:

- Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company: - Dr. Paul Nelles - Mr. Frank Högel - Mr. Paul Dirksen - Mr. Paul Kuhn - Mr. Mark T. Brown



- Re-appointing DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor’s compensation;

- Approving the Company’s stock option plan for the ensuing year;

- Approving a special resolution authorizing the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for up to every four (4) pre-consolidation common shares of the Company (the “Share Consolidation”); and

- Approving a special resolution approving the adoption of new articles of the Company.

A total of 35,656,509 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 27.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Following the AGM, the Company will submit the Share Consolidation application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). The effective date of the Share Consolidation and the resulting new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the post-consolidation shares will be announced at a later date. The completion of the Share Consolidation remains subject to all required approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, now optioned to MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

“Paul W. Kuhn”

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

