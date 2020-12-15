Apex Resources Engages Moose Mountain Technical Services to Prepare Updated Technical Reports for its Jersey-Emerald Tungsten and Kena Gold projects

December 15, 2020 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC. - Apex Resources Inc. (“Apex” or the “Company”) (TSXV:APX) reports that further to its news release of November 20, it has engaged Moose Mountain Technical Services (“MMTS”) of Cranbrook, B.C. for the preparation of updated resource estimates for the East Emerald tungsten deposit on its Jersey-Emerald Property and for the Kena and Gold Mountain zones on its Kena-Daylight Gold property. Both properties are located in southeastern British Columbia.

On November 19, 2020 the Company became subject to a Cease Trade Order issued by the BC Securities Commission (see Nov 23, 2020 news release). The Company was notified by the Commission that the Company will be subject to the Cease Trade Order until: (1) the Company files technical reports to support the Company's earlier disclosure made in its May 26, 2016 Management Discussion and Analysis related to the Jersey-Emerald Property and in its January 22, 2018 news release related to the Kena-Daylight Property; and (2) the Executive Director of the Commission has revoked the Cease Trade Order.

Report preparation is currently under way and preliminary reports are expected by late January.

