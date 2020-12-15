Northern Vertex Strengthens Balance Sheet

CLEANS UP CAPITAL STRUCTURE, RECEIVES PROCEEDS FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2020 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce the repayment of US$11.7 million in debt in 2020 and the exercise of 19.5 million warrants for proceeds to the Company of C$7.8 million. The Company has significantly improved its financial position and capital structure as set out below (all figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated):

$10.1 million cash on hand at December 14, 2020, up from $2.5 million at March 31, 2020;

$11.8 million working capital at December 14, 2020, up from ($0.9) million at March 31, 2020;

Repaid $8.5 million of 12% convertible debentures on December 1, 2020, saving dilution of approximately 37 million shares (see press release dated December 2, 2020);

Extended C$6.7 million ($5.2 million) of 5% convertible debentures to May 2025 (see press release dated August 5, 2020);

Reduced borrowing cost to 5.8% at December 14, 2020, down from 10.5% at March 31, 2020;

Reduced the number of outstanding warrants to 48.7 million at December 14, 2020 through exercise and expiry, down from 95.7 million at March 31, 2020; and

Received proceeds of C$7.8 million ($6.1 million) on the exercise of 19.5 million share purchase warrants held by Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") on December 10, 2020.

Ken Berry, President & CEO stated: "The strengthening of Northern Vertex's balance sheet during 2020 has been transformational, highlighted by the repayment of $11.7 million in aggregate debt while limiting shareholder dilution. The exercise of warrants by Maverix is a clear vote of confidence in the operational improvements at the Moss mine that have been realized over the past year, as well as in the long-term exploration potential of the property. The C$7.8 million warrant exercise proceeds strengthens the Company's cash position, which now stands at $10.1 million after the repayment of the $8.5 million debenture earlier this month. The Company plans to use a portion of its working capital balance to accelerate the ongoing drill program at the Moss Mine and make investments to continue improving profitability by driving down operating costs."

Highlights of the Improved Capital Structure:



14-Dec-2020 30-Sep-2020 31-Mar-2020 Shares Outstanding 271,070,329 251,475,988 250,712,792 Warrants 48,682,443 93,287,409 95,688,947 Fully Diluted 333,152,772 358,238,397 359,806,739 Cash $10,100,150 $12,141,665 $2,474,000 Current portion of debt $191,267 $8,533,871 $8,804,000

Prior to the warrant exercise, Maverix held 18,468,541 common shares and 19,511,041 warrants representing 7.3% of the total number of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 14.0% of the Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the warrants. Following the warrant exercise, Maverix owns 37,979,582 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 14.0% of the total issued and outstanding common shares. The warrant exercise was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Maverix may, from time to time and at any time, acquire or dispose of common shares of Northern Vertex, in the open market or otherwise, including the announced transaction with Eclipse Gold Mining Corp (see press release dated December 7, 2020).

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is focused on low-cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions, and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine, the Company intends to consolidate additional producing and value enhancing gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer.

