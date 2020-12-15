Jervois joins ZETA - United States Industry Group Advocating for EV's

TheNewswire - 15 December 2020 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (“Jervois” or the “Company”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises it has become a founding member of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (“ZETA”), in the United States. ZETA is advocating for 100% electric vehicles (“EV”) sales in the United States through all category of vehicles by 2030. Other founding members include Tesla, Uber, Duke Energy, Rivian, ChargePoint, Lordstown Motor Company and Albemarle.

Jervois has elected to participate given the important role of its 100% owned Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”) to support the transition of the United States to electric vehicles. Cobalt is a key component in lithium-ion battery chemistries used in electric vehicles. Secure, ethical sources of supply are important characteristics for the procurement chains of battery manufacturers and their customers in the auto industry.

ICO will be the only cobalt mine in the United States upon forecast commissioning in 2022, with cobalt identified by the government as a strategic mineral of critical importance. Cobalt is on a list of critical minerals developed by the Department of the Interior in coordination with other United States executive branch agencies pursuant to Executive Order 13817, “A Federal Strategy to Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Minerals” (82 FR 60835) with the final list being published in May 2018 (83 FR 23295).

