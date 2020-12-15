Rogue Corporate Update: AGM Results, Sales Growth Continues in Landscape Stone, Update Call in January

Virtual AGM was held and all matters submitted to shareholders were approved with overwhelming support

Rogue Stone's ramp-up continued at the Bobcaygeon and Orillia quarries, with strong fall sales

August-September-October sold 7,993 tons realizing $80/ton with direct expenses of $39/ton

Rogue declared Commercial Production on September 1 st and filed a two-month Income Statement

TORONTO, December 15, 2020 - Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders, which was held virtually on December 15, 2020. As permitted by the "Notice and Access" provisions of the Canadian securities administrators, the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular ("Circular") was made available on the Company's website and on SEDAR and was not mailed to shareholders. All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Circular, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast at the meeting. These matters included: number of directors was set at seven, the current seven directors were again elected to their positions, Smythe LLP were reappointed as auditors and the Company's Equity Incentive Plan was again approved (the final item was voted on disinterested shareholder basis).

Rogue Stone Quarterly Results

Today the Company filed its Q2-2021 financials for the three months ended October 31, 2020 (available on Rogue's website or through the SEDAR filing system). For this period Rogue Stone remained in pre-Commercial Production for August but transitioned to Commercial Production on September 1st. Sales grew by month through the quarter and totaled 7,993 tons. The average realized price per ton sold was $80.41 against $38.99 in costs.



Period Month Tons Average Realized $ per ton sold Average Cost per ton sold Pre-Commercial Production August 2,422 $80 $39 Commercial Production September 2,668 October 2,903 Q2-2021 7,993

"Things are going well at the quarries, as we remain focused on safe production and following our Pandemic Protocol", said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue. "We continue to deliver great quality products and service for our customers and expect a continued ramp-up into and throughout 2021. We will discuss more about our 2021 Plan, for Stone and the other assets, on the January call."

Corporate Update Conference Call

Rogue Stone progress in addition to an update on Rogue Quartz and Rogue Timmins will be discussed in detail on a conference call with management scheduled for Tuesday January 12, 2020, at noon Eastern (9am Pacific, 6pm in Western Europe). Rogue CEO Sean Samson and VP, Technical Paul Davis will give a brief presentation followed by a question and answer period. Interested investors can forward questions in advance to questions@rogueresources.ca. Dial-in numbers to access the conference call as well as a new corporate presentation will be available 24 hours in advance on the Rogue webpage at www.rogueresources.ca.

As with past calls, a playback of the call will be available online soon afterwards.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; and Rogue Timmins with the nickel resource at Langmuir and the gold potential at Radio Hill.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca or contact:

+1-647-243-6581

info@rogueresources.ca

