Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

15.12.2020  |  Business Wire

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, December 15, 2020.

A total of 102,567,843 common shares or 25.82% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.” Sherritt elected to withdraw the resolution presented in the management information circular seeking shareholder approval for a proposed share consolidation.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2020 Shareholders’ meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company:

Nominee

Total Votes
For

% for

Total Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Timothy Baker

86,043,696

87.72%

12,047,140

12.28%

Maryse Belanger

83,093,945

84.71%

14,996,891

15.29%

Sir Richard Lapthorne

64,078,823

65.33%

34,012,013

34.67%

Adrian Loader

64,027,450

65.27%

34,063,386

34.73%

Lisa Pankratz

87,138,407

88.83%

10,952,429

11.17%

David Pathe

84,279,078

85.92%

13,811,758

14.08%

John Warwick

87,887,693

89.60%

10,203,143

10.40%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada and Cuba. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.



Contact

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations
Telephone: 416-935-2457
Toll-Free: 1-800-704-6698
investor@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sherritt International Corp.

Sherritt International Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
901547
CA8239011031
www.sherritt.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap