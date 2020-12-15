Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, December 15, 2020.

A total of 102,567,843 common shares or 25.82% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.” Sherritt elected to withdraw the resolution presented in the management information circular seeking shareholder approval for a proposed share consolidation.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2020 Shareholders’ meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company:

Nominee Total Votes

For % for Total Votes

Withheld % Withheld Timothy Baker 86,043,696 87.72% 12,047,140 12.28% Maryse Belanger 83,093,945 84.71% 14,996,891 15.29% Sir Richard Lapthorne 64,078,823 65.33% 34,012,013 34.67% Adrian Loader 64,027,450 65.27% 34,063,386 34.73% Lisa Pankratz 87,138,407 88.83% 10,952,429 11.17% David Pathe 84,279,078 85.92% 13,811,758 14.08% John Warwick 87,887,693 89.60% 10,203,143 10.40%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada and Cuba. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

