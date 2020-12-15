GT Gold Receives Shareholder Meeting Requisition

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2020 - GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) today announced that it has received a shareholder meeting requisition notice (the “Requisition”) dated December 15, 2020 from The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2"), a holder of approximately 11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of GT Gold, requesting that the Company convene a meeting of GT Gold shareholders for the purposes of (a) removing three directors, and (b) adding five K2 director nominees.



The Company is reviewing the Requisition, with the assistance of its professional advisors, and will respond in due course. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action.

GT Gold’s Board and management is continuing to move the Company forward via field and metallurgical work towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) at its Saddle North project in 2021, progress toward geological modelling at Saddle South, and continued exploration of new targets on its highly prospective property.

About GT Gold

GT Gold is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically prolific terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, British Columbia, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold-rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North. The Company has recently released a maiden mineral estimate comprising an Indicated resource of 1.81 Blb copper and 3.47 Moz gold and an Inferred resource of 2.98 Blb copper and 5.46 Moz gold and is currently working to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Saddle North project.

