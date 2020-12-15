Talisker Grants Options & RSUs

TORONTO, December 15, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan an aggregate of 4,425,00 options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, employees and consultants. All of the options granted are exercisable at $0.33 for a period of five years. The Company also granted 780,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to officers of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company and vest in three equal installments over three years, after the date of the grant.
About Talisker Resources Ltd. Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 278,364 hectares over 256 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.
For further information, please contact: Terry Harbort President & CEO Terry.harbort@talliskerresources.com +1 416 361 2808
Mick Carew VP, Strategic and Corporate Development mick.carew@taliskerresources.com +1 604 803 7711
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!