Talisker Grants Options & RSUs

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan an aggregate of 4,425,00 options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, employees and consultants. All of the options granted are exercisable at $0.33 for a period of five years. The Company also granted 780,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to officers of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company and vest in three equal installments over three years, after the date of the grant.

