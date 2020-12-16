Vox Announces Award of Past Due Royalty Revenues in Respect of Graphmada Arbitration

GEORGE TOWN, Dec. 16, 2020 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a positive arbitral award in connection with claims made by a subsidiary of Vox ("SilverStream") and its co-claimant against Bass Metals Ltd. ("Bass"). Relevantly, the arbitrator determined that Bass (i) unreasonably withheld consent to assignment of royalty rights to SilverStream, (ii) pay past due royalties owing from the operator of the producing Graphmada project (over which Vox equitably holds a 2.5% gross sales royalty1), and (iii) pay additional legal costs and expenses.

As discussed in the Company's Q3 2020 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, subsequent to the acquisition of the Graphmada royalty, SilverStream and Bass disputed the royalty calculation terms. The arbitral award has confirmed that the royalty calculation method put forward by SilverStream is the correct method for calculating the past due royalties owing from the Graphmada project.

On December 4, 2020, Bass released an announcement entitled "Further Efficiencies Identified For Expansion of Graphite Production" ("Announcement"), which provided an update regarding Bass' progress with ongoing feasibility studies into the expansion and downstream development of the Graphmada project. Highlights of the Announcement include:

Bass has begun the search for strategic investment for its Stage 2 expansion for large scale mining and processing operations.

Continued growth in mineral resources and exploration potential.

Establishment of production and logistics to market, with material metallurgical and processing intellectual capital gained from the Stage 1 production of high value, large flake graphite concentrates.

Recent testing confirmed that Graphmada's commercially proven graphite concentrates can be screened and packaged at substantially higher throughput volumes than previously achieved.

The results confirm that graphite concentrates produced from large scale mining and processing can be screened and packaged at rates up to 20,000 tonnes per annum, utilizing a single RHEWUM screening unit. As part of its studies, Bass is planning for the installation of two units.

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are very pleased with the outcome of the arbitrators' decisions on the Graphmada royalty. We are also excited to share Bass' most recent developments on the expansion work being done on the Graphmada project. The latest news provides further value for our shareholders through organic developments and advancements by the operators of the projects underlying our royalty interests."

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 45 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.

____________________________ 1 Payable until AUD$5 million of royalty revenues are paid or until January 1, 2029, whichever occurs first.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

