Hut 8 Continues to Add Talent to Roster with the Appointment of Sue Ennis as Head of Investor Relations

Toronto, December 16, 2020 - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), a publicly listed bitcoin mining company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sue Ennis as Head of Investor Relations, effective January 4th, 2021 as part of the company's continued focus on building a dynamic and insightful team for future success.

An experienced Fintech Advisor, Speaker and Chartered Investment Manager, Ms. Ennis has an established history as a champion of emerging technology and innovation. With a proven skillset in leading ambitious, scalable, blockchain-based data protocol, she joins Hut 8 from her current role as the Senior Vice President at Shyft Network. Additionally, Ms. Ennis is a sought-after keynote speaker at data privacy, technology and blockchain panels all over the world, with a career that includes tenure at some of the largest asset managers in North America where her primary focus has been on both global retail and institutional business development.

"On behalf of Hut 8, we are delighted to welcome Sue to the team as we enter an exciting year for our organization," says Bill Tai, Chairman of the Board. "Sue brings a proven track-record of driving impactful marketing, customer and partner acquisition campaigns. She will play a key role in fostering long-term value for Hut 8 investors as we grow to meet and exceed the accelerated needs of the high performance computing (HPC) industry."

"I am thrilled to join Hut 8 and become a part of a leading organization at the cusp of transformative technological innovation. As a passionate champion of emerging technology and a firm believer in the potential for Bitcoin to shape our future, I feel privileged to join the team as we grow Hut 8's stake as a leading innovator in this market sector," says Sue Ennis.

Hut 8's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Jaime Leverton, is excited by the leadership and opportunities for new thinking Ms. Ennis brings to the company. Having just recently joined herself on December 1, 2020, Ms. Leverton continues to evaluate the needs of Hut 8 for 2021 and beyond.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

