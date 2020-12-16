Golden Dawn Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, December 16, 2020 - Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,750,000 flow through shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $350,000.

Each flow-through unit will comprise of one common share (which is a flow-through share for Canadian income tax purposes) and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at the price of $0.25 for 24 months after closing. The net proceeds from the offering will be used by the Company for continued exploration on its Greenwood precious metals projects in southeastern British Columbia.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX-V policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offerings and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V.

