Early Warning Press Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103

Vancouver, December 16, 2020 - On December 15, 2020, pursuant to a mining property acquisition completed by Kuya Silver Corp. (the "Corporation"), Ms. Erika Claudia Soria López of Lima, Peru, acquired ownership of 3,929,288 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share"). The Common Shares of the Corporation are listed on the CSE under the trading symbol "KUYA

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of Common Shares, Ms. López did not previously own any Common Shares of the Corporation. Ms. López now owns or controls 3,929,288 Common Shares (or approximately 10.83% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (non-diluted)).

In the future, Ms. López may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities she now owns or controls, or may continue to hold her current position.

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by Ms. López with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Leah Hodges at (604) 377-0403.

