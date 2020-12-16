Menü Artikel
Pacific Imperial Mines Confirms Voting Results of its Annual General Meeting

10:12 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - December 16, 2020 – Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV:PPM) (OTC:PCIMF) (“Pacific Imperial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on December 15, 2020. A total of 8,395,000 common shares representing 12.24% of the issued shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:

 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- |Motion                       |Votes    |%   |Votes  |%      |Votes  |%       | |                             |For      |For|Against|Against|Withheld|Withheld| |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Number of Directors          |8,395,000|100%|0      |0      |0      |0       | |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Election of                  |         |    |       |       |       |        | |Director                     |         |    |       |       |       |        | |Nominees:                    |         |    |       |       |       |        | |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Chris McLeod                 |8,395,000|100%|0      |0      |0      |0       | |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Roman Shklanka               |8,395,000|100%|0      |0      |0      |0       | |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Peter Holbek                 |8,395,000|100%|0      |0      |0      |0       | |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Richard Gosse                |8,395,000|100%|0      |0      |0      |0       | |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Appointment of Auditors      |8,395,000|100%|0      |0      |0      |0       | |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Approval of Stock Option Plan|8,395,000|100%|0      |0      |0      |0       | |------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |Other Business               |8,395,000|100%|0      |0      |0      |0       | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment.

The Company’s current focus is on the acquisition of gold and base metal properties. The Company’s, board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 200 years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Chris McLeod”

Chris McLeod, President

For further information please contact:

Roman Shklanka, Chairman, at 604-649-6195, or Chris McLeod, President, at 604-669-6332

Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

