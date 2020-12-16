West Mining Corp. Closes Financing

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire – December 16th, 2020 – West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE:WEST) (CNSX:WEST.CN) (OTC:WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing (see West’s press release November 11, 2020) for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of 16,666,667 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.18 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for two years from the date of issuance. The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four month hold period which expires April 16, 2021. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital.

Under the private placement the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of $129,905.11 and issued an aggregate of 721,695 finder’s warrants, each exercisable for one common share for two years at a price of $0.35 per share.

“We are extremely pleased with the level of interest in our offering and look forward to closing on the Kena/Daylight Gold acquisition as previously announced,” states CEO Luke Montaine. “The Company is also currently reviewing a number of gold, silver and copper assets in established mining jurisdictions throughout Canada and the United States.”

The Company also announced that it would be conducting a follow-on private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $400,000 through the issuance of up to 2,133,333 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.1875 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for two years from the date of issuance.

The securities being offered under the private placement have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the Kagoot Brook Property located near Bathhurst, New Brunswick, comprised of one mineral tenure covering 4,233 hectares. For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

