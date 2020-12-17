DIOS Hits Mineralized Zones in the 2 Drill Holes Completed on Attila, Eastern Part of K2 Gold Project, Quebec

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 - DIOS Exploration Inc. (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report first ever exploratory drilling is completed in Attila area with the two drill holes hitting mineralized zones in this eastern part of K2 project, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec, south-west of Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery.



These two holes, totalling 492 m, were drilled on Attila-South and Attila-North targets, composed of fractured silicified and sericitized dacite injected by 1 to 7 percent quartz-chlorite-pyrite stringers associated with widespread 1 to 3% disseminated pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite over an area of 400 m x 500 m.

Targeting by drilling southward Attila-South and associated gold-copper-zinc soil anomalies, hole nine cut a thick dacite sequence hosting numerous mineralized intervals varying between 15 to 40 meters thick and bottomed down in mineralized sericitized diorite with 1-5% disseminated pyrite for the last 13 m, still open at depth at 312 m.

Testing northward the Attila-North target, hole ten hit a similar dacite sequence with several mineralized intervals between 22 to 46 meters thick and also ended in chloritized and silicified diorite with 1-3% disseminated pyrite for the last 7 m, still mineralized at 180 m. Both mineralized Attila zones remain open, warranting further drilling.

Let us recall ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect is hosted in a fractured rhyodacite dome overlying Kali Porphyry to the south (chalcopyrite-rich stringer/stockwork over 75 m long and 5 to 15 m wide, up to 8.08 g/t gold, 96.7 g/t silver, 2.43% Cu). Some 100 m north, a several meters sub-parallel horizon (Attila-N) extending over 50 m long with narrow quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins returned five samples greater than 1.0 g/t gold (up to 3.64 g/t Au & 26.7 g/t Ag) (see previous releases).

Dios just completed its Fall 2020 helicopter-supported drill program on wholly-owned K2. It comprised ten holes totalling 2509.4 meters on Wi-Target and Attila showings 7 km east. Some 1,395 split core samples and 154 controls were recently sent to ALS-Global laboratory in Val d’Or, Quebec and are awaiting to be assayed. Further drilling is already planned for next quarters. Several other areas of K2 gold property warrant further ground investigations, prospecting and drilling. Technical content of this release was prepared by H. Desbiens Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

