Oro X Announces OTC Pink Listing and DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2020 - Oro X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: OROX) (OTC Pink: WRPSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTC Pink Open Market in the United States under the symbol "WRPSF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "OROX" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "WPZB".

The Company is pleased to report that its shares are also now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, allowing the stock to be traded by a larger group of brokerage firms by complying with their standards.

The Company anticipates that trading on the OTC Pink Open Market will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets.

About Oro X Mining

Oro X Mining is a Canadian exploration company currently targeting high grade gold exploration in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Coriorcco Gold Project in Ayacucho, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.oroxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Luis Zapata

CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Oro X Mining Corp.