Visionary Gold Corp. Announces Completion of 2020 Soil Geochemical Survey and Filing of NI-43101 Technical Report for Wolf Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – TheNewswire - December 17th, 2020 – Visionary Gold Corp. ("Visionary" or the "Company") (TSXV:VIZ) is pleased to announce results from its 2020 Soil Geochemical Survey. All outstanding soil samples from the 2020 field work program have been received. Gridded soil sampling on the Wolf Gold Prospect defined a gold in-soil anomaly coincident with the Wolf Shear Zone for over 2,000 metres in length. In addition, sub-parallel gold in soil anomalies appear to identify poorly exposed structures which are now considered prospective for similar styles of mineralisation as that hosted in the Wolf Shear Zone.

Additionally, a National Instrument 43-101 technical report was commissioned and recently completed by Mine Development Associates, a Division of RESPEC, of Reno Nevada authored by Dr, Odin D. Christensen and Dr. Michael Ressel entitled “Technical Report on the Wolf Gold Project, Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.” The report is available on SEDAR and on the company’s website. An excerpt from the authors report includes, “The Lewiston district hosts a cluster of small, but relatively high-grade, gold deposits that were mined historically. Available geological mapping, surface geochemical sampling and orientation geophysical surveys suggest that the extent of gold mineralisation is greater than currently known, and that modern exploration tools can be effectively deployed for discovery. Surface exposures are encouraging. To the best of our knowledge, the district has never been drill tested and the geology remains unknown below a depth of about 50 metres.”

Visionary CEO Wes Adams comments, “We are encouraged that a strong gold geochemical anomaly corresponds with the Wolf Shear Zone and extends further northeast than expected. We also identified previously unknown parallel zones with anomalous gold values as a result of the 2020 Geochemical Survey, which could present new target areas. These areas will be further investigated as we move towards drilling our primary Wolf Shear Zone drill target, which is a geophysical anomalous zone underlying historic gold workings that show high-grade gold in surface sampling. I would like to thank our field team for their hard work in a year that was challenging for everyone and I would also like to thank Dr. Odin Christensen and Dr. Michael Ressel and the Mine Development Associates team for compiling a litany of historical information together with data collected by Visionary in 2020 to form a very comprehensive technical report, which reinforces the case for drilling the Wolf Shear Zone and continuing to systematically explore the Lewiston District and greater South Pass Greenstone Belt. We look forward to analyzing more data from the 2020 field program including additional rock chip channel samples across the shear and interpreting regional geophysics ahead of drilling in 2021."

Visionary Gold Corp., (TSX-V: VIZ) is a precious metals focused, mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with Operations in Wyoming, USA. The Company is currently focused on the Wolf Gold Project, in Fremont County Wyoming, USA. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.visionarygoldcorp.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to the advancement of the Wolf Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to capital and operating costs varying significantly from management estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry generally. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, Visionary disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Technical disclosure:

Soil samples were collected at an average depth of 0.1-0.15 metres below surface; sample mass averaged 0.35 kilograms of non-sieved material. Soil sample values ranged from detection limit to 5.9 grams per tonne gold; with a median of 0.5 parts per billion ("ppb") gold and a mean of 22.0 ppb gold. Samples were processed at Paragon Geochemical Ltd (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) of Sparks, NV using analytical code Au-OES30.

Qualified persons for the Wolf Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report are Dr. O.D. Christensen and Dr. M. Ressel.

All scientific and technical information contained within this press release was reviewed by Darren Lindsay, P.Geo. (EGBC), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lindsay is a Director of the Company.

It should be noted that the potential quantity and grade of the exploration targets disclosed in this press release is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource as per the NI 43-101 reporting standards.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

