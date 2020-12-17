Exploration Results Outboard of Historic Engineer Gold Mine Workings

December 17, 2020 - Vancouver, BC – Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSXV:EAU) announces results from its continued exploration program evaluating the area to the east and north of the main workings of the historic Engineer Gold Mine (“Engineer”). A map is available on the Company’s website at www.engineergoldmines.com/news.

Significant additional results have been obtained from tracing the Happy Sullivan vein system, 3 km northeast of Engineer, to the north. Results include: 1.45 g/t Au with 50.3 g/t Ag over 0.4m from a vein exposed at the upper adit portal; 4.13 g/t Au over 0.2m from a vein exposed in an old trench 20m north of the above; 1.14 g/t Au from a grab sample of silicified stockworked sedimentary host rock (the only exposure in an old trench almost 500m further north); and 0.96 g/t Au from a grab sample of intensely silicified breccia with quartz clasts in an argillaceous matrix from below the Happy Sullivan showing. Anomalous vanadium results were also obtained, suggestive of the presence of vanadium bearing mica or illite, similar to that which occurs within the historic Engineer workings.

Additional sampling at Happy Sullivan has been completed along the northern extent of a vein exposed near the lower adit portal. Sample results will be released when received. Significant north and northeast structures also intersect at Happy Sullivan, indicating a favourable environment for mineralized veins. Some of these structures host stibnite and arsenopyrite bearing mineralization hosted by breccias and stockwork veins from which initial 2020 samples returned 0.38 to 0.41 g/t Au from the west Bee Peak area. This latter area appears to represent a strong, high level stockwork zone associated with the Happy Sullivan system.

The Sweepstake veins returned gold values of 0.44 g/t over 1m to 1.61 g/t over 0.4m from chip samples across quartz breccia, drusy, crustiform and cockade textured veins, despite limited exposure along the structure, and the Myosotis vein returned 1.33 g/t Au over 1.3m from a silicified, sheared argillite zone with brecciated quartz vein clasts. The Myosotis and Sweepstake vein systems lie just east and northeast of, and may be related to, the Boulder-Governor-Shaft vein system which constituted part of the main workings of the historical Engineer gold mine.

Company President Andrew H. Rees commented “The Engineer Gold Mine Property exhibits multiple vein systems with significant gold mineralization. The Happy Sullivan system, which has never been drilled, is emerging into a top priority target based on the extent of the system and associated stockwork mineralization.”

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd (“Actlabs”), Kamloops for sample preparation and analysis. Gold assays were completed by metallic screen fire assay analysis by method code 1A4-1000, where the entire sample is crushed to 80% - 2mm and a 1000g sample split is pulverised and sieved to 149?m (100 mesh) with gold analyzed by fire assay on the entire +149?m fraction and two splits of the -149?m fraction. A final gold assay is calculated based on the gold content and weight of each fraction. All samples were also analyzed for 38 additional elements by method code 1E3 involving aqua regia digestion of a 0.5g sub-sample followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) analysis. Additional quality control samples are regularly analysed by the laboratory and include blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates of crushed and pulverized material. Actlabs is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited for the procedures performed.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company’s 100%- owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company’s 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and, the 2020 acquired, TAG, 7 km to the north of the historical Engineer Mine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



