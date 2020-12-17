Alianza Minerals - President and CEO Jason Weber

December 17, 2020 - Junior Mining Network / Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) (OTC:TARSF) is a hybrid prospect generator advancing a large portfolio of projects throughout North and South America.

Most recently, the company completed drilling at its wholly owned Haldane silver property in the Keno Hill Mining district of the Yukon. Assay results are expected in January.

Alianza President and CEO Jason Weber sits down with host Pat Beechinor to discuss upcoming value drivers in 2021 as well as the company’s joint venture on the Tim project with Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE):

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/1224-tsx-venture/anz/89814-exclusive-interview-alianza-minerals-tsx-v-anz-president-and-ceo-jason-weber.html

For further information please contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

www.alianzaminerals.com

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Nevada and Peru. Alianza currently has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining Inc. and is actively seeking partners on other projects.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ANZ” and trades on the OTC market in the US under the symbol TARSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

