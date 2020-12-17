Hinterland Metals Announces Completion of Share Consolidation and Name Change

Toronto, December 17, 2020 - Further to the November 17, 2020 press release, Hinterland Metals Inc. ("Hinterland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has completed the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of twenty five (25) pre-consolidation common shares to one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"), and it has concurrently changed its name to "Novamind Inc." (the "Name Change"), as previously announced.

Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 11,384,470 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has 455,377 Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional post-consolidation Common Shares will be issued and the number of post-consolidation Common Shares issuable to such shareholders will be rounded down to the next lower whole number.

A letter of transmittal was mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender the certificates evidencing Common Shares held in exchange for Direct Registration Advice representing the number of Common Shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable upon exercise or conversion of any of the Company's outstanding warrants, debentures and any other securities convertible into Common Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the terms under which they were issued.

About Hinterland

Hinterland is an unlisted Canadian public company, reporting in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Québec.

