Bunker Hill Mining Expects Its PEA Resource Base to Significantly Increase Following Receipt of Initial Drill Results

HIGHLIGHTS:

The PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment), to assess the potential to quickly restart production for minimal capital expenditure, is on track for completion in Q1-2021

Significant mineralization was confirmed in the UTZ upper level zone, above the current resource boundary, which is expected to materially increase the resource base for the PEA

Significant intercepts include: Hole 7029: 0.9m at 349 g/t Ag and 1015 g/t Ag Eq (high grade silver) Hole 7043: 18m at 18.5g/t Ag, 1.6% Pb, 4.6% Zn, including 4m at 32g/t Ag, 2.7% Pb, 10.2% Zn (high grade base metal)

Further drill results are expected to be published in early Q1-2021 as 350 samples are at the lab, pending results with additional samples being delivered on a regular basis as drilling continues

Further exploration is underway as a total of 1,921m were drilled out of the planned 4,500m, with the remaining expected to be completed in the coming weeks

Drilling conducted to date focused primarily on extending the current resource, for inclusion into the PEA, while upcoming drilling is expected to prioritize high grade silver exploration on several high potential targets

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to report that initial drill results from the ongoing exploration program at its Bunker Hill Mine located in Idaho’s Silver Valley, USA, has confirmed mineralization in levels above the current resource boundary, which is expected to materially increase the resource base for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).

The PEA, to assess the potential to quickly restart production as described within the November 12, 2020 press release, remains on track for publication in late Q1-2021 as the study is advancing according to plan with a full team of technical consultants retained. The Company believes that there is strong potential to quickly restart production, which stopped in the early 1980s, for minimal capital by focusing on the de-watered upper areas of the mine, utilizing existing infrastructure. The rapid restart would allow the Company to self-fund its ongoing high grade silver exploration, immediately crystalize the value created through exploration, and demonstrate its ability to successfully operate the mine based on modern techniques.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “We are excited by the continued progress in our drill program, the initiation of our PEA, and the initial assay results that are coming back. The combination of expansive base metal mineralization with high grade silver intercepts continues to support our belief that in addition to base metals, silver mineralization at Bunker Hill has the potential to create significant value. We have been prioritizing the samples to obtain information for the drilling areas which will support the PEA to ensure that our initial study incorporates an expanded and upgraded resource.”

UPDATE ON THE ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The ongoing drilling campaign is being informed using its recently completed 3D geologic model which leverages historical mine data collected over a 95-year period. Data has been inputted from over 180,000 meters of drilling from 3,500 historic drill-holes and hundreds of detailed historic mine geology maps capturing all major faults and veins, alterations, mineralization and stratigraphy. A video summarizing the digitization process can be viewed at the following link https://youtu.be/8X3FrWfbGl4?t=229.

The current exploration program consists of 4,570 meters (15,000 feet) of diamond drilling from surface and underground, with 1,921 meters completed and the remainder expected to be drilled in the upcoming weeks. Exploration is being focused on targets in the upper levels of the mine located in close proximity to existing infrastructure with the aim being two-fold:

Expand the UTZ mineralized area to support the PEA:

This drill program is intended to define the mineralization to a level of confidence that will results in a significant expansion to the current resource and support early-stage mining in the PEA. Resource Development Associates, working in concert with Range Front Geologic Services, are progressing the geologic modeling, block model development, and grade estimation. With the onset of winter planned surface drilling has stopped and drilling is continuing from underground drill locations.



Explore high grade silver veins

The program is planned to drill test several targets that have significant silver potential in proximity to the Sierra Nevada, and Veral veins. All of these silver targets are close to existing infrastructure and have the potential to add high-grade resources to the upper level inventory and add greatly to the value of any restart plan. Drilling high grade Silver targets has transitioned from surface to underground with drilling currently focused on the 9 level targeting high potential exploration targets. A total of 1,700 meters of drilling are planned within the current drilling program.

The Company has prioritized the return of assays that will support resource expansion and upgrade in support of the restart PEA. The following drill hole results support the advancement of the UTZ towards a resource expansion:

Significant Base Metal Intercepts

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) %Pb %Zn 7043 61 80 18 18.5 1.6 4.6 Including 66 70 4 32.6 2.7 10.2 76 78 2 26.1 2.4 7.2

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) %Pb %Zn 7046 24 27 2 23.8 1.0 8.0

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) %Pb %Zn 7035 26 27 1 49.22 1.39 6.77

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b771b843-7ee7-49a0-85bf-2d01241470fd

Significant Silver Intercepts:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) %Pb %Zn Ag Eq (g/t) 7029 93.6 94.2 0.6 170.4 13.2 5.3 760.2

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) %Pb %Zn Ag Eq (g/t) 7035 36.6 37.4 0.8 326.3 18.6 0.3 890

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) %Pb %Zn Ag Eq (g/t) 7046 17.1 18.0 0.9 349.1 20.6 1.4 1015

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd3b0093-cef0-4b0c-b942-3035ea700918

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f59ae54d-ccdc-4c07-a30f-07b5a03674c5

(Reported intercepts are not true widths as there is currently insufficient data to calculate true orientation in space. Prices used to calculate Ag Eq grades are as follows: Zn= $1.16/lb, Pb=$0.92/lb, Ag=$20/Oz)

PEA UPDATE

The PEA will be based on the resource published on September 28, 2020, in addition to further expected additions. Consulting Engineers from MineTech LLC have been engaged to deliver the PEA, which will be conducted in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-01”). The focus will be upon the study of mining operations conducted above the current water level (Level 11). This will include a systematic study of existing infrastructure, capital cost estimates, operating cost estimates, metallurgy, resource modeling, mine design and scheduling, ventilation, haulage, and marketing. The key areas of trade-off study will include: 1) Truck haulage from Russell Tunnel vs rail haulage from Kellogg Tunnel; 2) Toll-milling vs construction of various in-house processing options; 3) Sensitivity to production rate from 400-1500 TPD; Contract vs. Owner-Operator Mining; and Grade vs Tonnage trade-offs.

The PEA remains on track for publication in late Q1-2021, with the following items well underway:

Preliminary Mine Design: Resource Development Associates has initiated a full mine design and schedule based on the existing resource which will form the basis of the mine plan for the PEA. An initial mine design is expected in January which will allow ample time for scenario planning and optimization.

Infrastructure: MineTech has initiated a comprehensive review of existing infrastructure and is currently working on developing preliminary engineering designs and costing for restart capital including areas of rehabilitation, electrical infrastructure, utility reticulation, ventilation, and material haulage. In addition a review of the existing hoisting and shaft infrastructure is underway to engineer and evaluate options to access lower areas of the mine.

Metallurgical Testing: Resource Development Inc. (RDI) has been engaged to design and conduct a metallurgical testing program. Samples are being collected and test work will begin shortly. Historical production has shown high recoverability of silver and base metals with 87% Ag recovery, 92% Pb recover and 93% Zn recovery, the metallurgical test program is designed to update and confirm these recoveries, as well as provide necessary detail on the characteristics of concentrates.

The Company advises that it does not propose to base its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved. The Company further cautions that a PEA is preliminary in nature. No mining study has been completed. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of Resource Development Associates Inc. and a consultant to the Company, is an Independent “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting at the Qualified Person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of all saleable assets at the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

