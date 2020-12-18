Fabled Silver Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, December 18, 2020 - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV: FCO) (FSE: 7NQ) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "7NQ" and WKN # "A2QKYJ ".

The FSE is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. With over 3,000 international companies listed on the FSE and investors directly connected to the FSE, the FSE represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

The Company's shares will now be cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Fabled expects the FSE listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. This listing does not impact the total number of common shares outstanding in the Company.

Mr. Peter Hawley, President and CEO of Fabled, commented: "Fabled is committed to building shareholder value and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing will enable international investors to participate in the Company's growth and development. We feel this is a great opportunity to introduce Fabled to a European investing audience at a time when Fabled is actively drilling at the Santa Maria project."

Option Grants

Fabled also is pleased to announce that pursuant to its stock option plan it has granted an aggregate of 3,850,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants, each exercisable to acquire one common share of Fabled at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share until December 18, 2030. The stock options vest as to 25% on the date of grant, and as to 25% every 6 months until fully vested.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company to acquire the Santa Maria project, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the centre of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledfco.com

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

