Durango Engages Additional Drill Company for Windfall Lake

Vancouver - December 18, 2020 – Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the “Company” or “Durango”) is pleased to announce it has engaged an additional drill company for its exploration program on its wholly owned properties at Windfall Lake, Québec.

East Barry Property

Further to the news release of November 19, 2020, Durango has received drill permits for the East Barry claim block to test high priority targets coincident with high till anomalies of up to 2.19 g/t gold and pristine gold grains in till trend. Now that weather conditions are favourable for preparing access, a drill has been commissioned to test a geophysical anomaly which also coincides with an artificial intelligence (“AI”) target. The Company has hired Faubert & Fils from Val d’Or, Québec, to complete several initial exploration drill holes on its East Barry Property.

Trove Property

To date, 1,700m has been drilled in eight holes on the Trove Property at an average depth of 213m. Drilling is still continuing at the Trove Property with the drilling crew working on hole #9. As noted previously, the objective of the drill campaign is to test IP anomalies derived from previous exploration work.

The main lithologies observed in the drill holes are represented by mafic to intermediate volcanics, metasediments and felsic intrusives crosscut by quartz feldspar porphyry (“QFP”) and felsic dikes containing disseminated to semi-massive sulphides. Molybdenite, chalcopyrite and silver indicator alterations were also observed. The lithological contacts are marked by chlorite-epidote-carbonate alterations containing centimetric to decimetric mineralized quartz veins. The labs continue to be delayed and backed up due to extremely high quantities of samples they are receiving from multiple exploration companies and a shortage of personnel.

Durango’s high priority targets remain undrilled due the land condition caused by unseasonably warm weather, which has prevented the freezing required for access to the drill hole locations. Durango has 20 high priority holes planned for drilling on the Trove Property, between 200 and 800 meters deep, when the ground is sufficiently frozen to permit drill access.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, “The unseasonably warm weather has been challenging for our inaugural drill campaign on the Trove Property. We have completed initial drilling which will help our exploration team understand the local geology and structure in the area. As the weather in the area has recently become seasonably cold, we expect that our high priority targets will be drilled early in January. We are drilling in one of the best regions in Canada to find gold, we are fully financed and will continue to drill into 2021. We anticipate an exciting year ahead for Durango and our shareholders.”

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Trove Property has not yet been subject to an NI-43-101 report.

Trove Property, Québec

Durango owns 100% interest in the Trove claims, which are surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK), in the Windfall Lake area between Val d’Or and Chibougamau, Québec. The 1,185 hectare property is compelling due to the coincidence of gold found in tills coinciding with magnetic highs, several Induced Polarization anomalies and two faults crosscutting the property. The fault systems north and south of the Trove, control gold mineralization elsewhere, indicating the Trove has excellent exploration potential. Durango received all the final drill permits for the Trove property in September 2019 and is currently undertaking its inaugural drill program.

East Barry Property, Québec

Durango owns 100% interest in the East Barry claims which run parallel to Trove claims. The East Barry block is over 7,740 hectares in size and borders the eastern perimeter of Osisko’s holdings and the southern perimeter of Bonterra’s holdings and is less than 4km south of the Gladiator deposit. The East Barry claims host a gold trend which covers approximately 10km in length and is subparallel to the main Barry Fault held by Osisko Mining. In 2018, a till sampling program was conducted by Durango and one of the till samples returned forty-two (42) pristine gold grains with reported gold values of 2.184 g/t Au. A high count of pristine gold grains indicates that the gold has travelled a very short distance from its source. The East Barry block underwent an Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey in 2018 which identified a high priority target coincident with the high count of pristine gold grains.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

