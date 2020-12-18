Vancouver, December 18, 2020 - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1). The initial report is titled, "Pre-Feasibility Stage Lithium Asset with Robust Economics and Strong Offtake Potential."
About Cypress Development Corp.
Cypress Development is focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier source that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing global energy storage battery market.
About Couloir Capital Ltd.
Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.
For further information, please contact:
Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com
Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies do not hold shares in CYP but may purchase shares once its research is fully disseminated.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70592
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!