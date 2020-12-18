King Announces Flow Through Financing

Toronto, ON - TheNewswire – December 18, 2020, John Cook, CEO of King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV:KING); US (OTC:KGLDF) (Frankfurt-5LM1) is pleased to announce it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 units (Flow-Through) of the Company at a price of 6 cents unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $480,000. The Company has received subscriptions of $300,000. Any interested qualified investors can contact johncook@kos.net

Each flow-through unit will consist of one common share issued and one warrant issued on a flow-through basis as contemplated by the Tax Act(Canada). Each warrant issued as part of the flow-through unit will entitle the holder thereof to acquire and additional common share, which would not be a flow-through share, at an exercise price of 8 cents for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

The Company may pay finders' fees equal to 6 per cent of the gross proceeds from a portion of the financing in cash and 10 per cent of finders' warrants (12 month term) equal to the number of units sold based on the same terms and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the flow-through offering will be used to conduct resource exploration renouncable for the 2020 tax year.

John Cook, CEO of King stated: "the Board of Directors looks forward to active exploration effort in Quebec and Newfoundland in 2021."

The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, granted directors, officers and consultants an aggregate of 4,000,000 options at $0.05 per share exercisable until June 30, 2023, vesting immediately.

For further information, contact John Cook, CEO of King Global Ventures Inc. at: (416) 200-8073 and info@kingtsxv.com

