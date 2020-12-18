Tri Origin Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aurora, Ontario – TheNewswire - December 18, 2020 – Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 17, 2020, the Company is exercising the over-allotment option and increasing the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) from gross proceeds of $1,500,00 to $2,500,000. The Offering consists of the sale of 20,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.125 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it is increasing the Offering by an additional $250,000 (the “Additional Offering”). The Additional Offering consists of the sale 1,923,077 units of the Company (“Additional Units”) at a price of $0.13 per Additional Unit. Each Additional Unit shall consist of one Common Share and one Warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and the Additional Offering is $2,750,000 (collectively, the “Offerings”).

The Offerings are expected to close on or about January 8, 2020. The completion of the Offerings is subject to receipt of necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offerings will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The proceeds of the Offerings will be used for property exploration and working capital.

About Tri Origin

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

For more information about Tri Origin, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Dr. Robert Valliant, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Forward Looking Statements:

