Rogue Grants Options

TORONTO, December 18, 2020 - Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 420,000 stock options to Officers, Directors, and Advisors of the Company, in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved Equity Incentive Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.070 per share, expire in seven years, and vest over a period of one year, with one-half of the options vesting immediately and one half vesting at the end of the first anniversary of the date of grant.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; and Rogue Timmins with the nickel resource at Langmuir and the gold potential at Radio Hill.

For more information, visit www.rogueresources.ca or contact:

+1-647-243-6581

info@rogueresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "intends", "target", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "potential" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: closing of the acquisition of the Orillia Quarry; securing financing for the Orillia Quarry; completion of the Radio Hill Agreement and any further payments or ownership; operations at the Bobcaygeon Quarry; sales from the Bobcaygeon Quarry; obtain debt financing for the Company's operations on terms acceptable to the Company or not at all.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, without limitation: business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future; commodity prices; exploration and development costs; mining operations, drilling plans and access to available goods and services and development parameters; regulatory restrictions; the ability of the Company to obtain applicable permits; activities of governmental authorities (including changes in taxation and regulation); currency fluctuations; the global economic climate; and competition.

The Company believes that the material factors, expectations, and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those risks identified in the Company's most recent annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, copies of which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

If the closing of the Orillia Quarry acquisition does not occur for any reason, including the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, or if revenues and/or profitability from the Bobcaygeon Quarry are not sufficient, then there is a specific risk that the market price of the Company's securities will be negatively impacted.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rogue Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621635/Rogue-Grants-Options