Rock Tech Clarifies Technical Disclosures

Vancouver, BC, Canada - TheNewswire – December 18, 2020 – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSXV:RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure.

The economic analyses disclosed in a news release dated November 4, 2020, are not supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report and should not be relied upon until they have been verified and supported by a technical report.

The Company continues to work on an NI 43-101 compliant technical report and will issue a news release when a revised technical report is filed on SEDAR.

