Platinex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 - Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Toronto, Ontario on December 15, 2020 at which all of the following resolutions were passed:
Setting the number of Directors at six;
The re-election of the incumbent directors, being James Trusler, Graham Warren, Lorne Burden, Felix Lee and Greg Ferron;
The re-appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Company; and
The approval of the Company’s stock option plan.
The Company confirms that 41,512,575 shares were voted, representing 28.6% of the outstanding shares and all resolutions passed with over 96% approval.
About Platinex Inc. – Advancing a District Scale Project in an Abitibi Gold Camp Platinex is focusing its efforts on the exploration of its property in the Shining Tree District. Platinex has created the largest gold focused property package in the Shining Tree District, Northern Ontario, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is also utilizing its proprietary data to seek financial backing to secure and advance major Platinum Group Element properties in North America. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX". To receive Company press releases, please emaillparadis@platinex.comand mention “Platinex press release” on the subject line.
