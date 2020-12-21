Captor Holds Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 - Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), announced today that an annual meeting of the shareholders (the “Meeting”) of Captor was held the 18th day of December, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). At the meeting, all resolutions presented were duly passed and the Board of Directors was re-elected. The Board consists of John Zorbas, Henry Kloepper, Kyle Appleby, Bryan Reyhani, Mark Klein.



About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including a majority ownership stake of Captor Retail Group Inc. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, with a launch date to be determined.

Contact Information

Gavin Davidson,

Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

gavin@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.