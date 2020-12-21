Bonterra Makes New Gold Discovery at Barry North

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new gold discovery at Barry North. Recent exploration drilling has confirmed the existence of gold mineralized vein structures spanning approximately 750 metres ("m") in length along strike, approximately 150 m north of the Barry gold deposit. The Barry North zone is proximal and subparallel to the Mazères regional fault. These vein structures remain open along strike and at depth. Barry North's gold mineralization is associated with quartz veining with some pyrite hosted within sheared mafic volcanic rocks and proximal to felsic intrusive rocks.

The best results obtained from the newly discovered Barry North zone include several intersections which are as follows: 3.8 g/t Au over 0.7 m in hole MB-20-290, 2.6 g/t Au over 3.9 m in hole MB-20-295 and 3.3 g/t Au over 2.0 m in hole MB-20-302. These holes are located just north and adjacent to the Barry deposit (See Table 1 and Figure 1).

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO commented, "This newly discovered zone near surface is very promising and confirms the existence of previously untested gold mineralization just north of the Barry deposit. We look forward to receiving more drill results from this zone."

The Company has drilled 42 holes representing a total of 15,225 m at Barry since July 23, 2020. Results from 11 holes have been received since the press release dated October 21, 2020 (See Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2).

Table 1 - Significant mineralized intersections of recent drilling

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone Purpose MB-20-289 Abandoned, re-drilled with hole MB-20-290 Exploration MB-20-290

112.9 113.6 0.7 3.8 Barry North Exploration



114.6 120.2 5.6 0.8 Barry North Exploration



312.5 313.5 1.0 0.9 Barry North Exploration MB-20-291 No significant values Exploration MB-20-292 No significant values Exploration MB-20-293

213.7 215.4 1.7 0.7 Barry North Exploration MB-20-294

64.2 65.2 1.0 1.6 H1 Sector Infill Drilling



74.5 78.4 3.9 1.2 H1 Sector Infill Drilling



316.0 327.0 11.0 1.8 800 Infill Drilling

including 317.0 319.0 2.0 8.3



MB-20-295

6.5 10.4 3.9 2.6 Barry North Exploration MB-20-296

62.1 63.6 1.5 5.6 H1 Sector Infill Drilling

Including 62.1 62.6 0.5 12.2



MB-20-297 Results pending Exploration MB-20-298

47.5 48.6 1.1 1.5 H1 Sector Infill Drilling



56.3 58.6 2.3 7.4 H1 Sector Infill Drilling

Including 56.3 57.1 0.8 20.4







97.8 98.3 0.5 5.7 H1 Infill Drilling



262.9 263.9 1.0 1.2 800 Infill Drilling MB-20-299 Results pending Exploration MB-20-300 Results pending Exploration MB-20-301

101.2 105.9 4.7 0.8 H1 Infill Drilling



174.4 175.0 0.6 1.5 800 Infill Drilling MB-20-302

73.4 75.4 2.0 3.3 Barry North Exploration



80.9 81.5 0.6 0.7 Barry North Exploration



82.5 84.5 2.0 2.4 Barry North Exploration



Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) True widths are estimated to be greater than 85% of the drilled intersection length.

3) The mineralized intervals shown above use a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade.

In addition, infill drilling continues to confirm the western mineral continuity of the H1 and 800 zones at Barry. The best results include 7.4 g/t Au over 2.3 m, including 20.4 g/t Au over 0.8 m and 5.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-20-298 and 5.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m in hole MB-20-296 for the H1 Sector and H1 zones, respectively. The 800 zone was intersected with 1.8 g/t Au over 11.0 m including 8.3 g/t Au over 2.0 m in hole MB-20-294 (See Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2).





Figure 1 - Barry Project - Drill Hole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/70725_07e3c72f342fa871_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Barry Deposit Longitudinal Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/70725_07e3c72f342fa871_002full.jpg

Quality control and reporting protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Bachelor Mine's analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by the fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified person

Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

