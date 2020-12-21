SouthGobi to Announce Third Quarter Results of 2020 on January 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2020 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, January 4, 2021. These results will be released on Monday, January 4, 2021.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020 respectively and will remain suspended until further notice.
About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!