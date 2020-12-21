TMX Group, Golden Valley Mines, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 - Glenn Mullan, President & CEO, Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GZZ), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GZZ)



Golden Valley Mines Ltd. identifies, acquires and develops exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada as well as acquiring royalties. Its exploration properties are located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt (AGB) (Ontario and Quebec); the James Bay, Mistassini and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik (Ungava and Labrador) region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, and the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario. For more information visit: http://www.goldenvalleymines.com/

