Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Justin Lowe as New VP of Exploration and Change to the Board

Calgary, December 21, 2020 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or the "Company") announces that with the anticipation of an active exploration program following the closing of its Private Placement on December 18, 2020, it has hired Justin A. Lowe effective January 1, 2021 as its new exploration geologist consultant to replace Mark Abrams who, for personal reasons, has also stepped down from his role of Director of the Company, effective today.

"I want to thank Mark on behalf of the board, for his services and wish him all the best," commented Dimitrios Liakopoulos, Chairman of the Board.

Glen Watson, CEO: "We are very fortunate to add Justin Lowe to our team. He brings a vast knowledge of advanced technical exploration application and lots of enthusiasm to the projects."

Mr. Lowe is an exploration geologist with a strong background in gold and silver exploration. He received his first job as a geologist in 2014, working as a student with the USGS. He began his career as an exploration geologist in 2017, working on a Long Canyon generative sampling program for NV Gold. Since then, Mr. Lowe has worked with Viscount Mining Inc. on the Kate silver deposit in Silver Cliff, CO; the Pershing Gold Corporation and Americas Gold and Silver Corp. on the Blackjack, Redbird, and Coal Canyon prospects as well as the Relief Canyon mine out of Lovelock, NV; and Coeur Exploration Inc. on epithermal prospects in Fluorspar Canyon and their Sterling mine out of Beatty, NV.

He has managed and conducted all aspects of exploration drilling operations of both diamond drill core and reverse circulation drilling. He has conducted geologic mapping and planned drill hole locations, including road design, for gold prospects. He has designed and implemented stream, soil, and continuous chip programs. He has a strong GIS background and has worked with several 3D modelling programs, including Leapfrog Geo and Geovia Surpac.

Mr. Lowe received his Master of Science in Economic Geology from the Colorado School of Mines. His thesis project was focused on characterizing and understanding the Lone Tree gold deposit and how it relates to northern Nevada gold systems (Carlin-type), through advanced geochemical and geochronological techniques. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Colorado State University after serving four years internationally while active duty in the United States Air Force. He has presented research at GSA, AMC, and GSN, and has had his research published in the Economic Geology journal.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company's flagship project Rock Creek as well as the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain precious metal projects are located in the Tuscarora mining district in north-central Nevada, in Elko County.

