Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Galantas Announces Conversion of Convertible Debenture

18:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 - Galantas Gold Corp. (the “Company”), the Northern Ireland gold producer and explorer, with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland’s Omagh gold mine, is pleased to announce that a convertible debenture, as detailed in releases dated December 16 and 23, 2019 (the “Debenture”) and approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, has been converted into common shares of the Company, by the holder, Melquart Limited. The debenture carried a 15% coupon and was exercisable at a 25% discount to the market price.

The capital and interest accruing on the Debenture totals GBP?1,150,000 (CAN$ 1,968,386).

As governed by the Debenture, 11,410,933 common shares of no par value (“Common Shares”) have been issued at a price of CAN$0.1725.

Following the issuance, Melquart Limited will hold 20,673,528 common shares, representing 45.1% of the issued share capital of the Company and the Debenture is satisfied in full.

The Company has applied for admission of the Common Shares in connection with the Debenture to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission") with Admission expected to occur on or around December 30, 2020.

The total number of Common Shares of the Company following issuance is 46,565,537.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries
Galantas Gold Corp.
Roland Phelps C.Eng – President & CEO
Email: info@galantas.com Website: www.galantas.com Telephone: +44 (0) 2882 241100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke:
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Panmure Gordon & Co (AIM Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Hugh Rich:
Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Galantas Gold Corp.

Galantas Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P2T6
CA36315W3012
www.galantas.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap