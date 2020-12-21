Giga Metals Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, December 21, 2020 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Company") announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an amendment to the terms of 240,000 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's private placement that closed on January 5, 2018. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from January 5, 2021 to January 5, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same. The exercise price of the warrants is $0.70 per share.
None of the warrant holders are related parties of the Company.
The extension of the expiry date is subject to the approval of the Exchange.
