Clayton Valley on the Radar - Noram Receives Initial Assay Results for Upper Portion of CVZ-62: High of 1900 PPM & Average of 1049 PPM Over 90ft (27 M)

01:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, December 22, 2020 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to highlight the recent confirmation by Tesla to move its headquarters and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. "That, coupled with the very favourable research report by Couloir Capital (https://bit.ly/2J5vV2y) on Noram's neighbours, Cypress Development Corp., has successfully brought even more attention to size and extent of the economic potential of the area. Noram is perfectly positioned to benefit from the move of this green energy revolution giant into our backyard" stated Anita Algie, CFO and Director.

Noram has also received the initial assay results for drill hole CVZ-62 (shown below). A total of 26 samples were rushed to ALS Global Laboratories of North Vancouver, B.C taken from the first 227 ft (69 m) drilled. From 137 ft (42 m) to 227 ft (69 m) (an intersection of 90 ft or 27 m), the samples contained an average of 1049 ppm lithium. This average is consistent with Noram's current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE", Figure 1 below - area highlighted in red) after the completion of the prior 4 phases of drilling.

"The highly prospective clays continue for at least another 207 ft (63 m) below the first 227 ft (69 m) assayed. We anticipate a much greater total thickness of higher-grade mineralization upon receipt of the second set of assays," commented Brad Peek, consulting geologist and Qualified Person for this and all 4 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

The summary of assay results is as follows:

Hole ID

Sample No.

From (ft)

To (ft)

Depth to Top

Depth to Base

Recvd Wt. (Kg)

Li (ppm)

CVZ-62

1710144

13

17

3.96

5.18

0.54

630

CVZ-62

1710145

17

27

5.18

8.23

2.2

620

CVZ-62

1710146

27

37

8.23

11.28

1.62

500

CVZ-62

1710147

37

47

11.28

14.33

2.38

580

CVZ-62

1710148

47

57

14.33

17.37

2.66

362

CVZ-62

1710149

57

67

17.37

20.42

2.06

423

CVZ-62

1710150

67

77

20.42

23.47

2.92

550

CVZ-62

1710151

77

87

23.47

26.52

2.98

500

CVZ-62

1710152

87

97

26.52

29.57

2.94

810

CVZ-62

1710153

97

107

29.57

32.61

2.52

640

CVZ-62

1710154

107

117

32.61

35.66

2.94

790

CVZ-62

1710155

117

127

35.66

38.71

2.32

570

CVZ-62

1710156

127

137

38.71

41.76

3.02

770

CVZ-62

1710157

137

147

41.76

44.81

2.54

1210

CVZ-62

1710158

147

157

44.81

47.85

3.02

820

CVZ-62

1710159

157

167

47.85

50.90

3.08

930

CVZ-62

1710160

167

177

50.90

53.95

2.64

710

CVZ-62

1710162

177

187

53.95

57.00

2.24

930

CVZ-62

1710163

187

197

57.00

60.05

3.46

810

CVZ-62

1710164

197

207

60.05

63.09

3.34

1900

CVZ-62

1710165

207

217

63.09

66.14

3.38

1010

CVZ-62

1710166

217

227

66.14

69.19

2.72

1120

Figure 1. Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

The samples were analyzed by ALS Global Laboratories, North Vancouver, B.C. using the ME-MS61 method, which includes a four-acid digestion. The samples were accompanied by 4 QA/QC sample standards, all of which returned results within their respective normal ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.
Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
/s/ "Anita Algie"
Director and CFO
Office: (604) 553-2279

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621918/Clayton-Valley-on-the-Radar--Noram-Receives-Initial-Assay-Results-for-Upper-Portion-of-CVZ-62-High-of-1900-PPM-Average-of-1049-PPM-Over-90ft-27-M


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




