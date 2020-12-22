Clayton Valley on the Radar - Noram Ventures Inc. Receives Initial Assay Results for Upper Portion of CVZ-62

VANCOUVER, December 22, 2020 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to highlight the recent confirmation by Tesla to move its headquarters and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. "That, coupled with the very favourable research report by Couloir Capital (https://bit.ly/2J5vV2y) on Noram's neighbours, Cypress Development Corp., has successfully brought even more attention to size and extent of the economic potential of the area. Noram is perfectly positioned to benefit from the move of this green energy revolution giant into our backyard" stated Anita Algie, CFO and Director.

Noram has also received the initial assay results for drill hole CVZ-62 (shown below). A total of 26 samples were rushed to ALS Global Laboratories of North Vancouver, B.C taken from the first 227 ft (69 m) drilled. From 137 ft (42 m) to 227 ft (69 m) (an intersection of 90 ft or 27 m), the samples contained an average of 1049 ppm lithium. This average is consistent with Noram's current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE", Figure 1 below - area highlighted in red) after the completion of the prior 4 phases of drilling.

"The highly prospective clays continue for at least another 207 ft (63 m) below the first 227 ft (69 m) assayed. We anticipate a much greater total thickness of higher-grade mineralization upon receipt of the second set of assays," commented Brad Peek, consulting geologist and Qualified Person for this and all 4 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

The summary of assay results is as follows:

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) Depth to Top Depth to Base Recvd Wt. (Kg) Li (ppm) CVZ-62 1710144 13 17 3.96 5.18 0.54 630 CVZ-62 1710145 17 27 5.18 8.23 2.2 620 CVZ-62 1710146 27 37 8.23 11.28 1.62 500 CVZ-62 1710147 37 47 11.28 14.33 2.38 580 CVZ-62 1710148 47 57 14.33 17.37 2.66 362 CVZ-62 1710149 57 67 17.37 20.42 2.06 423 CVZ-62 1710150 67 77 20.42 23.47 2.92 550 CVZ-62 1710151 77 87 23.47 26.52 2.98 500 CVZ-62 1710152 87 97 26.52 29.57 2.94 810 CVZ-62 1710153 97 107 29.57 32.61 2.52 640 CVZ-62 1710154 107 117 32.61 35.66 2.94 790 CVZ-62 1710155 117 127 35.66 38.71 2.32 570 CVZ-62 1710156 127 137 38.71 41.76 3.02 770 CVZ-62 1710157 137 147 41.76 44.81 2.54 1210 CVZ-62 1710158 147 157 44.81 47.85 3.02 820 CVZ-62 1710159 157 167 47.85 50.90 3.08 930 CVZ-62 1710160 167 177 50.90 53.95 2.64 710 CVZ-62 1710162 177 187 53.95 57.00 2.24 930 CVZ-62 1710163 187 197 57.00 60.05 3.46 810 CVZ-62 1710164 197 207 60.05 63.09 3.34 1900 CVZ-62 1710165 207 217 63.09 66.14 3.38 1010 CVZ-62 1710166 217 227 66.14 69.19 2.72 1120

Figure 1. Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

The samples were analyzed by ALS Global Laboratories, North Vancouver, B.C. using the ME-MS61 method, which includes a four-acid digestion. The samples were accompanied by 4 QA/QC sample standards, all of which returned results within their respective normal ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

