Solaris Increases Private Placement to C$80.6 Million

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2020 - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSXV: SLS) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the size of its previously announced private placement (see press release dated December 14, 2020) to 15.5 million units ("Units") at a price of C$5.20 per Unit for total gross proceeds of C$80.6 million (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share for a period of two years at an exercise price of C$6.75.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration activities, technical studies, community social relations programs and permitting at the Company's projects and for general and working capital purposes. The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day following the closing date.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of exemptions therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

A finder's fee commensurate with TSX Venture Exchange policies will be paid where applicable. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"), such as that Solaris will offer 15,500,000 Units at C$5.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$80,600,000 pursuant to the Private Placement; the terms of the Private Placement; that a Private Placement will occur at all; and the proposed use of proceeds from the Private Placement. The use of the words "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Solaris can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions, including that the TSX-V will grant approval for the Private Placement. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the latest Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

