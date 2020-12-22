Sterling Metals Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Denis Laviolette, Kelly Malcolm and Mark Raguz as Inaugural Members

Toronto, December 22, 2020 - Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board (the "Advisory Board") to provide advice and recommendations to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and management. In conjunction with the formation of the advisory board, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Denis Laviolette, Kelly Malcolm and Mark Raguz as its first members.

Mathew Wilson, CEO, commented, "I am extremely pleased to welcome Messrs. Laviolette, Malcolm and Raguz to the newly formed advisory board. The success of any new company is directly correlated to the quality of people it attracts. As we grow the company through advancing our exploration efforts, the opportunity to draw from the diverse range of experience and recent successes of each of these members will prove to be invaluable to the Company. The Board and I welcome these new members to the Sterling Metals team."

The purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide objective advice and make non-binding recommendations to the Board and management in matters within their respective areas of expertise.

About the Advisory Board Members

Denis Laviolette

Over the last 15 years Mr. Laviolette has worked as a production and exploration geologist in Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Red Lake, Norway, and Ghana. After his time in the field, he worked as a mining analyst with Pinetree Capital. Most recently, Mr. Laviolette has acted as founder and President of New Found Gold and founder and Executive Chairman of Goldspot Resources. Mr. Laviolette remains at the cusp of technology and exploration success as Goldspot levers its advanced AI technology for advanced target generation. Sterling Metals will be levering the Goldspot technology, Mr. Laviolette's understanding of a successful Newfoundland exploration program, and his extensive geological knowledge as it advances its project forward.

Kelly Malcolm

Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist (Ontario) with extensive exploration experience focused on precious metal exploration. He is currently Vice President Exploration at Amex Exploration Inc., which has made several discoveries on the Perron project in Quebec. He was involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold's high grade 58N gold deposit, and acts as director, advisor, or management for several public and private mineral exploration companies. He holds a BSc in geology and a BA in economics from Laurentian University. Sterling will rely on Mr. Malcolm and his extensive experience in successfully leading exploration programs on some of the most exciting new discoveries in Canada over the last several years.

Mark Raguz

Mr. Raguz manages the royalty portfolio at Altius Minerals Corp.. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President, Investment banking at several leading full-service boutique investment dealers. He was previously a mining and metals analyst in both buy-side and sell-side research. He has served as a director of various TSX Venture listed companies. Mr. Raguz holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the Lassonde Mineral Engineering Program at the University of Toronto. Sterling has already benefited greatly from its partnership with Altius Minerals Corp. as it advances its Sail Pond asset forward in Northwest Newfoundland. Sterling will further lever its partnership by drawing on his 12 years of successful and diverse exploration experience.

The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 3,220,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company, exercisable at $0.46 per common share for a period of 2 years to directors, officers, consultants, and advisors of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About the Company

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on Canadian exploration opportunities. The company is exploring for silver and base metals at the Sail Pond project in Northwestern Newfoundland.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, President & CEO

Tel: (416) 643-7630

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

