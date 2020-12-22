Petroteq Energy Announces That Testing of the Sand Tailings Indicates That the Tailings Are Suitable for Sale as a Frac Sand or as an Aggregate for Concrete

SHERMAN OAKS, December 22, 2020 - Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction technologies, recently announced that work to upgrade the capacity and reliability of its oil sands plant at Asphalt Ridge (the "POSP") had been completed. Commissioning of the POSP is now also complete. The restart of the POSP, which was planned to commence this past week, has been impacted as a result of Covid-19 related restrictions placed on the mining permitting authority. It now appears that the Mine Safety and Health Administration ("MSHA") operating plan likely won't be approved before December 21, 2020. As a result, it has been decided to reschedule the restart of the POSP to January 4, 2021 after the planned Christmas/New Year holiday shutdown.

