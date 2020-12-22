Gitennes Exploration Inc. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, December 22, 2020 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GIT) (“Gitennes” or the “Company”) announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 3,250,000 flow-through units in the capital of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $325,000.

The gross proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company’s Quebec projects located in the Chapais-Chibougamau area.

The Offering is expected to close on or before December 23, 2020 subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance for filing of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “FT Share”) and one half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional non?flow-through common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of twenty four (24) months.

The Company may pay finder’s fees to arm’s length parties that have introduced the Company to subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade or large tonnage gold deposits. The Company currently has four properties in Quebec: JMW, Maxwell, RAL and New Mosher, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. JMW and Maxwell are 100% owned by Gitennes. RAL and New Mosher are under option and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

For more information on the Company please go to www.gitennes.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements concerning the amount and completion of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company's expectation that will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the future business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company, are forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and actual results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including TSXV approval of the Offering), permits or financing; the fact that the Company’s interests in certain of its mineral properties are only options and there is no guarantee that the interests, if earned, will be certain; risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID–19, including the impact of COVID–19 on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in title to the Company’s properties; changes in general economic conditions; fluctuations in the prices of commodities and precious metals; operating hazards and risks; environmental issues and liabilities; risks related to joint venture operations; and competition and other risks and uncertainties of the mining industry. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should review the Company’s periodic reports filed from time-to-time with Canadian securities regulators. These reports and the Company’s filings are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

