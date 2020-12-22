VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2020 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dave Green, Ascot’s Mining Manager, Health and Safety, is the recipient of the AME 2020 David Barr Award for his leadership in health and safety in mineral exploration. His commitment to train workers to operate safely and efficiently in some of the most challenging environments in the world is renowned in the industry. For the past 30 years Dave has trained and mentored young Indigenous workers to have careers in mining, many of whom are thriving as miners, mechanics, drillers and geotechnicians. While safety always comes first for Ascot, this past year was extraordinary for the Company and its employees as new and unfamiliar Covid-19 safety protocols had to be implemented quickly in addition to the regular safety guidelines. Under Dave’s leadership and guidance, he was able to ensure that everyone, including several workers from Nisga’a Nation who worked at Ascot’s projects throughout the 2020 exploration season, was safe in the remote northwestern communities of Stewart, B.C. and Hyder, Alaska.



Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, commented, “On behalf of the Board and entire Ascot team we congratulate Dave on this well-deserved award. We are fortunate to have him as part of our team and his experience and guidance helped Ascot to achieve its best ever seasonal safety record. This achievement and Dave’s commitment towards safety both by example and by his leadership will help keep people safe now and going forward with the Premier and Red Mountain Projects.”

For more information about the David Barr Award for Excellence in Leadership and Innovation in Mineral Exploration Health and Safety and the other award recipients, please visit https://amebc.ca/releases/ame-announces-2020-award-recipients/



For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

