Pasofino Gold Announces Annual General and Special Meeting, Approval of Consolidation of Common Shares and Election of New Director

Toronto, December 22, 2020 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N07) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held on December 21, 2020 (the "Meeting"), shareholders of the Company approved all matters brought before them, including: (i) the fixing of the number of Directors of the Company at five (5) and the election of Robert Metcalfe to the board of directors; (ii) the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (iii) the reapproval of the Company's stock option plan; and (iv) the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every fifteen (15) pre-consolidation Common Shares.

Additional information concerning the Meeting is available in the Company's management information circular dated November 9, 2020.

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN) and FSE (N07). Pasofino is earning a 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger Gold-Copper Project located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARX Resources Limited, Pasofino has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Dugbe Gold Project.

