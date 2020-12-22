Providence Gold Mines Update

Providence Gold Mines “the Company” (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to report the appointment of Mr. Mark Payne P.Geo. as our lead Geologist. Mr. Payne has decades of experience in the Motherlode Gold Belt. Mr Payne is a Professional Geologist (P.Geo. #7067) registered with the State of California, specializing in evaluation of lode gold deposits of the prolific California gold belts and their extensions into Baja Mexico. His professional experience spans 42 years, with 36 year’s of operating as an independent geological consultant.

Mr. Payne has unsurpassed experience exploring, delineating, and estimating resources in complex gold-quartz vein systems for numerous public and private junior companies. He has been involved individually and with teams in the discovery of significant high-grade ore-shoots and delineation of over 2.5 million ounces of gold mineralization in northern California, northern Nevada, and Utah. He has provided geological consulting services for Providence Gold Mines Inc. from November 2020 to the present.

With the current US cross border issues the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Brian Ray ­P.Geo as a Director and QP effective immediately. We very much appreciate Brian’s decision which allows the Company to move forward with Mr. Payne P.Geo., a US citizen. Mr. Payne has a wealth of Motherlode expertise and lives nearby in town of Grass Valley California. The Company’s senior exploration adviser Mr. Lee Groat Professor of Earth Sciences at University of British Columbia looks forward to working with Mr. Payne.

In addition to the above, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lana Shahar to the position of Executive of Marketing Advertising and Digital Communications Liaison effective immediately. Ms. Shahar’s attributes include experience in marketing and advertising and her welcome attributes will assist both our shareholders as well as the general public of our ongoing digital updates.

Ron Coombes states, “We are extremely pleased to report the stockpile assays are pending and expected the first week of January, 2021 and Wish All Happy Holidays & a Healthy, Prosperous New Year!”

Click HERE To Watch "Drilling at the Providence Gold stockpile” Video



Click Image To View Full Size

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald A. Coombes"

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ronald Coombes

Office: (604) 688-8200

Email: info@providencegold.com



LIKE & FOLLOW @providencegoldmines on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Youtube.

Stay Tuned!

Click Image To View Full Size

www.ProvidenceGold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

