Otso Obtains Conditional Approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to its Proposed Brunswick Gold Financing; Confirms January 20, 2021 as the Date for its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

Toronto, ON – TheNewswire - Otso Gold Corp. (“Otso” or the “Company”), (TSXV:OTSO) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 14, 2020 in respect of the previously announced private placement of units for aggregate gross proceeds of US$11 million (the “Financing”) to Brunswick Gold Ltd (“Brunswick Gold”), the Company has now received TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) conditional approval to same.

The Company’s annual and special shareholders meeting will be held on January 20, 2021 (the “Meeting”). At such Meeting, the Company’s shareholders will be asked to confirm, among other things, Brunswick Gold becoming a new ‘Control person” under the rules of the Exchange upon the closing of the Brunswick Financing. The Company will file on SEDAR a management information circular (the “Circular”) which will describe the Brunswick Financing in greater detail. Shareholders are urged to read the Circular.

In connection with the Financing, 25,904,040 common shares will be issued to settle the US$1 million outstanding balance of an unsecured loan currently owed to an affiliate of Brunswick Gold; such loan will be assigned to Brunswick Gold prior to completion of the Brunswick Financing. In addition, 31,909,280 common shares will be issued to PFL Raahe Holdings LP (“Pandion”) pursuant to its “top-up” right to satisfy the outstanding balance of the US$1,231,826.21 contingent liability owing to Pandion.

About the Company

Otso Gold Corp. wholly owns the Otso Gold Mine near the town of Raahe in Finland. The Otso Gold Mine is developed, fully permitted, has all infrastructure in place, two open pits and is progressing towards production in 2021 to process ore at name plate capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum.



