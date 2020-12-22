Pistol Bay Intends to Change Name to Pegasus Resources Inc. Without Share Consolidation

Vancouver, December 21, 2020 - Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (TSXV:PST) (Frankfurt:OQS2) (OTC:SLTFF) (“Pistol Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to Exchange Approval, we have applied to change our name to Pegasus Resources Inc. While we are waiting for this approval, we will be doing all the necessary documentation associated with this name change. This name change will be done without any share consolidation of the company

Shareholders will be informed once approved and once our new CUSIP number is attained.

On behalf of management of Pistol Bay, we would like to wish all shareholders and their families a very safe and happy Holiday Season. We appreciate the support of all our shareholders and we look forward to a very exciting New Year.

Pistol Bay Mining Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on zinc and base metal properties in North America. The company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholders value. For additional information please visit the Company website at www.pistolbaymininginc.com or contact Charles Desjardins at pistolbaymining@gmail.com.

